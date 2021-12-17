Sherco team up with Alice Springs-based Outback Motorcycle Adventures

Sherco Australia will now be the official machine supplier for the Alice Springs-based Outback Motorcycle Adventures, with the Sherco 500 SEF Factory.

The company, which runs guided off-road motorcycle tours through the expansive Aussie outback, will soon take delivery of 18 Sherco 500 SEF Factory machines in preparation for the upcoming April to September season – which is already 90 per cent booked out!

During that period, the all-new French fleet will accommodate about 350 individual riders spending about 75 days under the Outback Motorcycle Adventures umbrella. That’s a total mileage of about 200,000 km, with backing provided by a fully self-sufficient support truck and two 4WDs.

As well as the guided tours, Outback Motorcycle Adventures will also continue its popular Finke Desert Race hire and support package in 2022, which will see 15 of the 500 SEF Factory four-stroke machines taking time out from more leisurely pursuits to line up in the cut-throat open four-stroke class.

Damian McGrath – Outback Motorcycle Adventures’ Co-Owner

“We’re delighted to join forces with Sherco. When it became clear that we were seeking a new partner for our tours Sherco was high on our priority list and, once we dug a little deeper, it soon became obvious that it was a perfect fit for our requirements as we return to normal service after two Covid-affected years. We can’t wait to start prepping the Shercos for the big season ahead.”

McGrath shares ownership of Outback Motorcycle Adventures – which was founded in 2017 – with Finke Desert Race legend Michael Vroom, who won the event in 2001.

Michael Poynton – Director of Mojo Motorcycles

“This is a real fillip for Sherco in Australia. Our 300s, both two- and four-stroke, remain universally popular, but once more and more people ride the 500 SEF Factory I think we will find a whole new host of Sherco devotees. We’re confident the professionalism of Outback Motorcycle Adventures will showcase our 500 in the very best light. And, more than anything else, it’ll be great fun to open up over those vast desert spaces!”

The 2022 500 SEF Factory retains its mantle of horsepower king in the Sherco enduro line-up, and updates include a new factory exhaust, stronger gearbox, revised ignition mapping, better cooling properties, a new graphics kit, new Brembo brake pads and a new diamond-pattern Selle Dalle Valle seat. Price is $16,799.

Outback Motorcycle Adventures will run three main tours in 2022: Simpson Desert crossings, visits to the ‘Rock’ (Uluru), as well as the Finke Desert Race Experience. Spots are filling fast across all three. For more information and to make bookings, visit www.outbackmotorcycleadventures.com.au.

All the Shercos will be meticulously serviced and presented as ‘new’ on each tour, and Outback Motorcycle Adventures also offers a personalised setup for all riders, including suspension.

Meanwhile, the waiting list for the Finke Desert Race hire and support package is already colossal, but if you want to know what it’s all about click here. The 2022 Finke Desert Race will be held from June 11-13.