2021 Ducati XDiavel
Australia will receive the new and more powerful Euro5 specification Testastretta DVT 1262 engine in the 2021 XDiavel range, encompassing the new XDiavel Dark in the Dark Stealth colour scheme for $29,390 Ride-Away and new XDiavel Black Star in unique livery for $37,590 R/A.
A XDiavel S will be available in Black for $36,100 Ride-Away, offering a higher spec option over the Dark, including beefier front brakes, special wheels and Ducati Multimedia System as standard, just to name a few . Arrival of all three models is expected in Australia and New Zealand during the first half of 2021.
On the XDiavel Dark the total black livery includes matt black paint has been extended to the mechanical components, plates, and finishes. The new XDiavel Black Star version in comparison features livery and equipment inspired by the world of sports cars, according to Ducati…. The dedicated livery alternates grey and matt black with touches of red.
Australians will get the new 160 hp version of the Testastretta, producing 127 Nm of torque, where some markets are left with the previous generation 152 hp version. Our models meet the Euro5 specification with claims of a smoother power delivery along with the new exhaust silencer layout.
Bore and stroke remains unchanged at 106 x 71.5 mm, with compression run at 13:1 while fuel is fed via 56 mm elliptical throttle bodies and a Ride-by-Wire system and slipper and self servo clutch used.
The XDiavel is equipped with an extensive electronics package, with a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) which dynamically measures the roll and pitch angles as well as the speed of the relative set-up variations, providing that information to the Bosch Cornering ABS, alongside a host of rider aids including Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Riding Modes, Cruise Control and Ducati Power Launch (DPL).
On the XDiavel Black Star rims are forged units, entirely machined and painted in gloss black, which enhance the aesthetics of the bike and lightens it, resulting in a weight saving of over 2 kg. At the front end, the bike sports a 3.50 x 17in wheel, at the rear it is a massive 8.00 x 17in. The front wheel mounts a traditional 120/70 ZR17 tyre with a tread redesigned to maximise wet weather performance. The rear tyre is a 240/45 ZR17 and all XDiavel models come with new Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres. In comparison the XDiavel Dark runs light alloy wheels in the same sizes, while the XDiavel S runs cast and machined light alloy units.
The XDiavel offers adjustable 50mm USD forks, which benefit from a DLC treatment on both the S and Black Star models, with a preload and rebound adjustable rear shock mated to the single-sided swingarm.
Brakes are an impressive set of radially mounted M50 Brembo four-piston monobloc calipers on the S and Black Star, grasping 320 mm semi-floating rotors and boasting a PR16/19 radial master-cylinder. In comparison the XDiavel Dark uses M4.32 Brembo four-piston monobloc calipers and a PR18/19 radial master-cylinder. All models run the same 265 mm rear rotor with Brembo two-piston caliper.
A 3.5 in colour TFT display is also run, with backlit handlebar switches and full LED lighting all round. Both the S and Black Star versions also include Daytime Running Lights (DRL), as well as the Ducati Multimedia System and Bluetooth module for the infotainment system.
Features specific to the 2021 XDiavel Black Star include the aforementioned rims, gloss black engine with matt black aluminium belt covers, rear view mirrors in billet aluminium, seat with dedicated upholstery and forged and anodised side frame plates with visible machining.
The 2021 XDiavel Dark no longer receives the backrest and passenger comfort seat as standard fitment, however they continue to be available as optional accessories from the Ducati Performance range.
The 2021 XDiavel S features machine-finished forged lateral frame plates and footpeg supports, alongside a natural brushed-effect anodised swingarm, while the wheels are 12-spoke machine-finished, with a gloss black engine, machine-finished aluminium belt covers and rear view mirrors in billet aluminium.
For further information check out the Ducati website – ducati.com.au.
2021 Ducati XDiavel Specifications
|XDiavel S
|Engine
|Type
|Testastretta Dvt 1262, V2 – 90°, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Desmodromic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid Cooled
|Displacement
|1,262 cc
|Bore X Stroke
|106 mm X 71.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.0:1
|Power
|160 hp (118 kw) @ 9,500 rpm* [152 hp (112 kw) @ 9,500 rpm – non Euro5]
|Torque
|13.0 kgm (127 nm, 93.7 Lb Ft) @ 5,000 rpm* [12.8 Kgm (126 nm, 92.9 lb ft) @ 5,000 rpm – non Euro 5]
|Fuel Injection
|Electronic Fuel Injection System, Øeq 56 mm Elliptical Throttle Bodies With Ride-By-Wire System
|Exhaust
|Stainless Steel Muffler, Catalytic Converter And 2 Lambda Probes
|Transmission
|Gearbox
|6 Speed
|Primary Drive
|Straight Cut Gears, Ratio 1.84:1
|Ratio
|1=37/15 2=30/17 3=27/20 4=24/22 5=23/24 6=22/25
|Final Drive
|Belt, Front Sprocket Z28, Rear Sprocket Z80
|Clutch
|Slipper And Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic Control
|Chassis
|Frame
|Tubular Steel Trellis Frame
|Front Suspension
|Adjustable Ø 50 mm Usd Fork With Dlc Treatment
|Front Wheel
|Light Alloy, Cast And Machined, 3.5″X17″
|Front Tyre
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso III120/70 Zr17
|Rear Suspension
|Preload And Rebound Adjustable Monoshock, Remote Reservoir, Single-Sided Cast/Trellis Frame Swingarm
|Rear Wheel
|Light Alloy, Cast And Machined, 8.0″ X 17″
|Rear Tyre
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 240/45 Zr17
|Wheel Travel (Front/Rear)
|120 mm / 110 mm (4.7 In / 4.3 In)
|Front Brake
|2 X Ø 320 Mm Semi floating Discs, Radial Mounted Brembo Monobloc 4-Piston M50 Callipers, Pr16/19 Radial Master Cylinder, Cornering Abs
|Rear Brake
|Ø 265 mm Disc, Brembo 2-Piston Floating Calliper, Cornering Abs
|Instrumentation
|3.5″ TFT Colour Display And Dedicated Warning Light Display
|Dimensions And Weights
|Dry Weight
|223 kg
|Kerb Weight*
|249 kg
|Seat Height
|755 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,615 mm
|Rake / Trail
|30° / 130 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|18 L
|Number Of Seats
|2
|Equipment
|Safety Equipment
|Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cornering Abs, Ducati Traction Control, Full-Led Lighting System**, Daytime Running Light**
|Standard Equipment
|Ducati Power Launch, Cruise Control, Hands-Free, Backlit Handlebar Switches, 3.5″ Tft Colour Display, Ducati Multimedia System
|Warranty And Maintenance
|Warranty
|24 Months, Unlimited Mileage
|Maintenance Service Intervals
|15,000 km (9,000 mi) / 12 Months
|Desmoservice
|30,000 km (18,000 mi)
|Emissions And Consumption
|Standard
|Euro 5
|Co2 Emissions
|129 G/km
|Consumption
|5.5 L/100 km
|Xdiavel Black Star
|Engine
|Type
|Testastretta Dvt 1262, V2 – 90°, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Desmodromic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid Cooled
|Displacement
|1,262 Cc (77.0 Cu In)
|Bore X Stroke
|106 Mm X 71.5 Mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.0:1
|Power
|160 Hp (118 kw) @ 9,500 rpm* 152 hp (112 kw) @ 9,500 rpm
|Torque
|13.0 kgm (127 nm, 93.7 lb ft) @ 5,000 rpm* 12.8 kgm (126 nm, 92.9 lb ft) @ 5,000 rpm
|Fuel Injection
|Electronic Fuel Injection System, Øeq 56 Mm Elliptical Throttle Bodies With Ride-By-Wire System
|Exhaust
|Stainless Steel Muffler, Catalytic Converter And 2 Lambda Probes
|Transmission
|Gearbox
|6 Speed
|Primary Drive
|Straight Cut Gears, Ratio 1.84:1
|Ratio
|1=37/15 2=30/17 3=27/20 4=24/22 5=23/24 6=22/25
|Final Drive
|Belt, Front Sprocket Z28, Rear Sprocket Z80
|Clutch
|Slipper And Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic Control
|Chassis
|Frame
|Tubular Steel Trellis Frame
|Front Suspension
|Adjustable Ø 50 mm Usd Fork With Dlc Treatment
|Front Wheel
|Light Alloy, Forged And Machined, 3.5″X17″
|Front Tyre
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 Zr17
|Rear Suspension
|Preload And Rebound Adjustable Monoshock, Remote Reservoir, Single-Sided Cast/Trellis Frame Swingarm
|Rear Wheel
|Light Alloy, Forged And Machined, 8.0″ X 17″
|Rear Tyre
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 240/45 Zr17
|Wheel Travel (Front/Rear)
|120 mm / 110 mm
|Front Brake
|2 X Ø 320 mm Semi floating Discs, Radial Mounted Brembo Monobloc 4-Piston M50 Callipers, Pr16/19 Radial Master Cylinder, Cornering Abs
|Rear Brake
|Ø 265 mm Disc, Brembo 2-Piston Floating Calliper, Cornering Abs
|Instrumentation
|3.5″ TFT Colour Display And Dedicated Warning Light Display
|Dimensions And Weights
|Dry Weight
|221 kg
|Kerb Weight*
|247kg
|Seat Height
|755 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,615 mm
|Rake / Trail
|30° / 130 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|18 L
|Number Of Seats
|2
|Equipment
|Safety Equipment
|Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cornering Abs, Ducati Traction Control, Full-Led Lighting System**, Daytime Running Light**
|Standard Equipment
|Ducati Power Launch, Cruise Control, Hands-Free, Backlit Handlebar Switches, 3.5″ Tft Colour Display, Ducati Multimedia System, Forged Rims
|Warranty And Maintenance
|Warranty
|24 Months, Unlimited Mileage
|Maintenance Service Intervals
|15,000 km (9,000 Mi) / 12 Months
|Desmoservice
|30,000 km (18,000 Mi)
|Emissions And Consumption
|Standard
|Euro 5
|Co2 Emissions
|129 G/km
|Consumption
|5.5 L/100 km