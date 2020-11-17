2021 Ducati XDiavel

Australia will receive the new and more powerful Euro5 specification Testastretta DVT 1262 engine in the 2021 XDiavel range, encompassing the new XDiavel Dark in the Dark Stealth colour scheme for $29,390 Ride-Away and new XDiavel Black Star in unique livery for $37,590 R/A.

A XDiavel S will be available in Black for $36,100 Ride-Away, offering a higher spec option over the Dark, including beefier front brakes, special wheels and Ducati Multimedia System as standard, just to name a few . Arrival of all three models is expected in Australia and New Zealand during the first half of 2021.

On the XDiavel Dark the total black livery includes matt black paint has been extended to the mechanical components, plates, and finishes. The new XDiavel Black Star version in comparison features livery and equipment inspired by the world of sports cars, according to Ducati…. The dedicated livery alternates grey and matt black with touches of red.

Australians will get the new 160 hp version of the Testastretta, producing 127 Nm of torque, where some markets are left with the previous generation 152 hp version. Our models meet the Euro5 specification with claims of a smoother power delivery along with the new exhaust silencer layout.

Bore and stroke remains unchanged at 106 x 71.5 mm, with compression run at 13:1 while fuel is fed via 56 mm elliptical throttle bodies and a Ride-by-Wire system and slipper and self servo clutch used.

The XDiavel is equipped with an extensive electronics package, with a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) which dynamically measures the roll and pitch angles as well as the speed of the relative set-up variations, providing that information to the Bosch Cornering ABS, alongside a host of rider aids including Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Riding Modes, Cruise Control and Ducati Power Launch (DPL).

On the XDiavel Black Star rims are forged units, entirely machined and painted in gloss black, which enhance the aesthetics of the bike and lightens it, resulting in a weight saving of over 2 kg. At the front end, the bike sports a 3.50 x 17in wheel, at the rear it is a massive 8.00 x 17in. The front wheel mounts a traditional 120/70 ZR17 tyre with a tread redesigned to maximise wet weather performance. The rear tyre is a 240/45 ZR17 and all XDiavel models come with new Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres. In comparison the XDiavel Dark runs light alloy wheels in the same sizes, while the XDiavel S runs cast and machined light alloy units.

The XDiavel offers adjustable 50mm USD forks, which benefit from a DLC treatment on both the S and Black Star models, with a preload and rebound adjustable rear shock mated to the single-sided swingarm.

Brakes are an impressive set of radially mounted M50 Brembo four-piston monobloc calipers on the S and Black Star, grasping 320 mm semi-floating rotors and boasting a PR16/19 radial master-cylinder. In comparison the XDiavel Dark uses M4.32 Brembo four-piston monobloc calipers and a PR18/19 radial master-cylinder. All models run the same 265 mm rear rotor with Brembo two-piston caliper.

A 3.5 in colour TFT display is also run, with backlit handlebar switches and full LED lighting all round. Both the S and Black Star versions also include Daytime Running Lights (DRL), as well as the Ducati Multimedia System and Bluetooth module for the infotainment system.

Features specific to the 2021 XDiavel Black Star include the aforementioned rims, gloss black engine with matt black aluminium belt covers, rear view mirrors in billet aluminium, seat with dedicated upholstery and forged and anodised side frame plates with visible machining.

The 2021 XDiavel Dark no longer receives the backrest and passenger comfort seat as standard fitment, however they continue to be available as optional accessories from the Ducati Performance range.

The 2021 XDiavel S features machine-finished forged lateral frame plates and footpeg supports, alongside a natural brushed-effect anodised swingarm, while the wheels are 12-spoke machine-finished, with a gloss black engine, machine-finished aluminium belt covers and rear view mirrors in billet aluminium.

For further information check out the Ducati website – ducati.com.au.

2021 Ducati XDiavel Specifications