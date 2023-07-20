2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Test

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally review by Rennie Scaysbrook

It’s a bit of a cliché to say we’re spoiled for choice in the modern motorcycle market, but clichés exist for a reason.

That’s never been more evident than in the maxi-travel ADV market with many of the major players putting their best feet forward to claim your riding allegiance.

A quick look at the class shows BMW at the top with the venerable R 1250 GS Adventure (that will next year be the R 1300 GS Adventure). Then there’s KTM with two versions of their 1290 Super Adventure in the off-road focussed R model and the tarmac-designated S.

Honda is really the only Japanese manufacturer who is playing to win in this segment with their Africa Twin base model and the Africa Twin Adventure Sports.

Kawasaki strangely doesn’t have a model in this market and while the Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE is a fine bike, it’s not really up to the spec of the European counterparts.

Likewise, Yamaha can be largely discounted with their ultra-aging Super Tenere, which hasn’t seen an update since I was barely able to tie my shoes.

But there’s one very large European manufacturer we haven’t named yet — Ducati. The Bologna boys and girls have made a larger splash in the new model market for the last five years than pretty much all the aforementioned names combined but one of the most important was release of the Multistrada V4 S back in 2021, and now we have the Multistrada V4 Rally.

I’ve got to admit that the Multi V4 is one of my very favourite bikes I’ve tested during my years as a motorcycle journalist. Its engine is a spin off from the first 170 hp 1158 cc V4 we saw in the Panigale in 2018 yet it has been refined in such a way as to be one of the company’s most versatile power units.

It now sees duty in each V4 Multistrada (V4 S, Pikes Peak, and V4 Rally), the Streetfighter V4 and this year it was wedged into the Diavel V4 that we tested in Abu Dhabi.

In creating the V4 Rally, Ducati has taken its base V4 S and given it subtle but significant tweaks to aid long distance touring capability and off road riding prowess equally.

I’d argue the most significant update is the 30L fuel capacity, up a very healthy eight-litres over the base model. This puts it right in line with the GS Adventure, both of which are seven-litres up over the Super Adventure S. Whether you ride far enough between fill ups to utilise the extra capacity, that’s up to you.

You definitely notice the weight increase on a full tank of fuel with the V4 Rally compared to the base model V4 S. Thirty litres is a heck of a lot of fuel to be sloshing around but Ducati’s managed to distribute the weight pretty evenly so it doesn’t feel too top heavy when tipping into corners, especially on gravel roads.

Ergonomic changes include a 40 mm taller and 20 mm wider windscreen and new air deflectors to channel air over the passenger’s shoulders, reducing fatigue. Seeing as I didn’t have a passenger during the test I can’t comment on their effectiveness but they are a nice feature to have.

The bodywork also houses closeable air ducts on the side to reduce the flow of hot air to the rider. Although it sounds gimmicky, this feature really does work. Open the flaps and you’ll get an immediate rush of cooling air, perfect for when you’re riding through the mountain passes you’ll be doing after you buy the bike, right?

These little changes add up to a more comfortable touring machine, but they’re mainly cosmetic and aesthetic modifications. Real off road riders will be more interested in the suspension and electronics upgrades which, for a bike weighing north of 260 kg with those 30 litres of fuel, are rather important.

Ducati has been running the Skyhook electronic suspension since the early days of the current guise of Multistrada that came out in 2010 (L-twin format, not V4). The Marzocchi-equipped Skyhook suspension on the V4 S is plenty capable of mild off-road riding (fire roads, etc), but Ducati has upped its game for the Rally by endowing it with slightly revised front and rear springers.

The 50 mm Marzocchi forks remain largely the same as in the V4 S but gain 30 mm more front wheel travel, while the rear shock has 20 mm more travel. Ground clearance is also up to 235 mm, and you get 30 percent more pre-load adjustment range on the rear shock, so you can load up with a passenger and full luggage easily.

The V4 Rally also comes with the minimum pre-load function that came out on the V4 S a few years ago and reduces the seat height to make it easier lift the bike off the side-stand.

Off-road and with a single person, the extra ground clearance and suspension travel gives a welcome respite from the bottoming out you’ll often get with such a big bike.

Our ride had us travel some of the most picturesque mountain passes in Colorado, USA, not too dissimilar to those found in the Snowy Mountains between NSW and Victoria, with plenty of rocky ascents and descents to navigate and lots of rutted-out roads thanks to the plethora of trail-smashing four wheel drives that traverse the route.

Stick the Multistrada V4 Rally into Enduro mode and it becomes one massive dirt bike. This is the first time in ages I’ve consciously changed the modes each time the surface went tar to dirt, and really highlighted the Rally’s versatility.

When in Enduro mode, you’re limited to 114 hp compared to the Sport and Touring mode’s 170 hp (Urban mode also limits power output to 114 hp, check out the riding mode matrix), which is more than enough for dirt road riding.

The new Enduro mode works, as do all the engine modes within the ECU, with the Ducati Skyhook Suspension by softening the suspension, the Ducati Traction Control intervention is reduced and the Ducati Wheelie Control becomes deactivated, allowing you to loft the front over logs without the power cutting out.

There’s further tech in the Rally’s arsenal but it’s not exclusive to the model. When the V4 S Multi came out in 2021 we got our first glimpse of the radar-assisted/adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection, a feature I thought was going to be rubbish at first but, after trying it, I later learned is an absolute game changer for touring/highway riding.

You’ve got three programable distances to the car or bike in front, so you can set your speed and forget it as the system will keep you in that exact distance you select. I know it sounds like you’re letting the machine do all the work, but you’ve got to try it out before bagging it. The radar cruise control and Blind Spot Detection software is one of my favourite things in a bunch of favourite things of the Multistrada range.

Having such a massive bike off road is not going to be everyone’s cup of tea, which is more than understandable. The Multistrada V4 Rally, despite its off-road name, is more comfortable at long touring journeys than it is going rock hopping in the Victorian High Country.

And there’s plenty of accessories like different seats, heated seats, revised luggage systems, lower suspension kits, LED fog lamps, etc, you can fit to the Rally to make it more of a tourer than a big dirt bike.

However, if that’s your game, I’d suggest throwing on the engine crash bars as the brushed aluminium side panels don’t exactly look like they’d take too kindly to being dumped on the trail.

The addition of the V4 Rally makes three V4 Multistradas in the line-up (although if I had the money, I’d be buying the V4 Pikes Peak — damn, that’s a fun bike). I don’t really know how many more models Ducati is going to squeeze that V4 motor into, but I’m sure they’re cooking up something.

The Rally thus completes the Multistrada circle, and it’s an exceptional flagship for Ducati.

2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Specifications

2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Specifications ENGINE TYPE Ducati V4 Granturismo, V4 – 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, twin pulse firing order, semi dry sump, liqued cooled DISPLACEMENT 1,158 cc (71 cu in) BORE X STROKE 83 x 53,3 mm COMPRESSION RATIO 14:1 POWER 125 kW (170 hp) @ 10,750 rpm TORQUE 121 Nm (12,3 kgm) @ 8,750 rpm FUEL INJECTION Continental electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 46mm equivalent elliptical EXHAUST throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Stainless steel muffler, double catalytic converter and 4 lambda probes TRANSMISSION GEARBOX 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift up/down PRIMARY DRIVE Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.8:1 RATIO 1=40/13, 2=36/16, 3=34/19, 4=31/21, 5=29/23, 6=27/25 FINAL DRIVE Chain, Front sprocket z16; Rear sprocket Z42 CLUTCH Multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run CHASSIS FRAME Aluminium monocoque frame FRONT SUSPENSION Ø50 mm fully adjustable usd fork with internal stroke sensor. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO (DSS) FRONT WHEEL Spoked wheel 3″ x 19″ FRONT TYRE Pirelli Scopion Trail II 120/70 R19 REAR SUSPENSION Cantilever suspension with fully adjustable monoshock. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment. Electronic spring pre-load adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS). Aluminium double-sided swingarm REAR WHEEL Spoked wheel 4,5″ x 17″ REAR TYRE Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 R17 WHEEL TRAVEL (FRONT/REAR) 200 mm – 200 mm (7,9 in – 7,9 in) FRONT BRAKE 2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Stylema 4-piston callipers, 2-pad, radial master cylinder with cornering ABS as standard equipment REAR BRAKE 265 mm disc, 2-piston floating calliper, with cornering ABS as standard equipment INSTRUMENTATION 6,5″ TFT color dislay with Ducati Connect and full-map navi system DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS DRY WEIGHT 227 kg (500 lb) KERB WEIGHT 260 kg (573 lb) SEAT HEIGHT Adjustable 870 – 890 mm (34.3 – 35.0 in) 885 mm – 905 mm (34.9 in – 35.6 in) with high seat accessory 855 mm – 875 mm (33Þ7 in – 34Þ5 in) with low seat #1 accessory 825 mm – 845 mm (32Þ5 in – 33Þ3 in) with low seat #2 accessory 805 mm – 825 mm (31Þ7 in – 32Þ5 in) with low seat #2 + low suspension kit accessory WHEELBASE 1,572 mm (61,9 in) RAKE 24,7° TRAIL 105,5 mm (4,15 in) FUEL TANK CAPACITY 30 l (7,9 US gal) NUMBER OF SEATS 2 EQUIPMENT SAFETY EQUIPMENT Riding Modes, Power Modes, cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati STANDARD EQUIPMENT Wheelie Control, Ducati Brake Light, Ducati Cornering Light, Vehicle Hold Control Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO, Ducati Quick Shift, Cruise control, Hands-Free, Backlit handlebar switches, 6,5″ TFT colour display with Ducati Connect and full- map navigation system, Full LED headlight with DRL, Engine Brake Control (EBC), Extended Cylinder Deactivation (ECD) WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE WARRANTY 24 months, unlimited mileage. MAINTENANCE SERVICE INTERVALS 15,000 km (9,000 miles) / 24 months VALVE CLEARANCES 60,000 km (36,000 miles)

2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Gallery