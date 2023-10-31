Ducati Sales Figures

Q3 2023

Ducati closes the first three quarters of 2023 with 47,867 motorcycles delivered to passionate Ducatisti all over the world, recording a slight drop (-4%) compared to the same period of 2022 (49,858).

The deliveries in the main markets for the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer remained stable, recording growth of 2% in Italy (8,474 motorcycles) and 2% in the United States (6,704 motorcycles). Germany, which represents the third largest market for the Company, is also positive with a +1% (5,764 motorcycles).

In the same period, China – market number six for the Company – sees a significant decline with 46% fewer deliveries (2,201 motorcycles) compared to the same period in 2022.

Francesco Milicia, Ducati VP Global Sales and After Sales

“Due to a complex market situation, we are currently experiencing a drop in sales in China, a country where Ducati is much loved and where we have a wonderful community of enthusiasts. We have already developed a comprehensive action plan that takes into account the specific situation and we’ll keep monitoring closely the market, with the goal of bringing it back to its results of the past.”

During the first nine months of 2023, again the model most requested by enthusiasts was the Multistrada V4 in all its variants, with 8,680 units delivered worldwide between January and September 2023.

Deliveries of the Panigale V4 grew by 22% compared to the previous year.

The Diavel V4, presented at the end of 2022, also received the approval of Ducatisti with 2,417 motorcycles delivered worldwide.

The Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer is in the midst of the Ducati World Première 2024 which has already revealed to enthusiasts some of the new models for next year starting from the Monster 30° Anniversario in a limited and numbered series of 500 units, which is officially sold-out. The Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour, the DesertX Rally and the Multistrada V4 RS have also already been presented.